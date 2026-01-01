SP govt needed in UP for people’s welfare: Akhilesh to party workers

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked his party workers to gear up for 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He also asked them to remain vigilant against any discrepancy in the electoral rolls. A “Bati Chokha” lunch was organised at SP headquarters in Lucknow to mark the first day of the 2026 in which party workers, many MLAs and MPs were present. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and other party leaders at the SP office in Lucknow on Jan 1, 2026. (HT photo)

Extending New Year greetings to them, Akhilesh said, “Today we resolve to follow the path shown by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, and our revered leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, and work towards leading the country and society to the path of prosperity. In the new year, everyone has to work together with new energy and determination.”

“When the BJP becomes weak, it becomes even more communal. This government has ruined law and order. Cyber frauds are constantly increasing. The BJP is the biggest land mafia party. Under it, encroachments are taking place on the lands of the poor and the government. These people don’t even want to spare the Aravalli hills. The BJP governments have ruined the Ganga and all other rivers, including Gomti and Yamuna,” he alleged.

On the 2027 UP assembly polls, the SP chief asked his party workers to gear up and guard each and every vote of the PDA community. “It is necessary to form an SP government for the welfare of the people. The goal is in sight as very little time is left. Workers and leaders should dedicate themselves to strengthening the party at every booth,” he said.

“All leaders and workers should maintain conduct and should stay among the people and share their joys and sorrows. The path of the Samajwadi Party is the path of the Constitution,” Akhilesh added.

SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in UP assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, party MP RK Chaudhary and national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.