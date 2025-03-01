SP MLA Atul Pradhan reaches assembly as ‘safai karmachari’

The Samajwadi Party MLA from Sardhana assembly seat of Meerut Atul Pradhan reached Uttar Pradesh assembly on Friday, the day seven of the Budget session, dressed up as ‘safai karmachari’ (sanitation worker) in an attempt to highlight the issues related to them. The SP MLA also carried a picture of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar along with him. SP MLA Atul Pradhan at the UP assembly. (HT Photo)

Pradhan also carried a broom in one hand and staged a protest near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan premises.

Speaking to media, Pradhan said, “I have earlier also raised the issues of safai karmacharis who are forced to live a pathetic life. They are in despair and are being neglected. It is beyond imagination how they are running their households with an income of ₹10,000 to ₹12,000. The government should send people to their houses and speak to their family members who bear the brunt.”

On allegations of BJP leaders that Pradhan was doing all this just to grab media attention, he replied, “What is PM doing when he washes the feet of sanitation workers? At least I am not doing any such thing. We also saw Jhaadu (broom) in the hands of CM Yogi yesterday, was all that a drama? I am at least highlighting the problems of the sanitation workers. If the government is really bothered, it should immediately fill up the vacant posts, merely announcing a one-time bonus will not solve the issue.”

The SP MLA even wrote on his X account and stated, “Those who make the city shine, they yearn for their rights. The government only makes promises, and the voice of the sanitation workers is suppressed. Sanitation workers should be regularised and the vacant posts should be filled as soon as possible. Workers on outsource should be given permanent appointment.”