SP “most likely” to field Awadhesh Prasad’s son in Milkipur

Speculation that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will field its Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad’s son Ajit Prasad for the Milkipur assembly by-poll in Ayodhya district gained currency after party chief Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in connection with the constituency on Sunday. Milkipur is a reserved assembly constituency that Dalit leader Awadhesh Prasad vacated after winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in June. The seat will go to bypolls along with nine other U.P. assembly seats soon. HT Image

Akhilesh held a meeting with the party’s Milkipur leaders and workers “where the name of Ajit Prasad was discussed”, said SP sources.

An SP leader said that Ajit Prasad has been finalised as the party candidate but the official announcement will be made later. Ajit Prasad’s name had been doing the rounds since Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat.

Party MLA RK Singh said: “The meeting was called to discuss preparations for Milkipur assembly seat. All leaders and office bearers of the constituency were called to the meeting and were given necessary directions. Ajit Prasad was discussed as a probable candidate in the meeting. The way people of Ayodhya ensured the victory of Awadhesh Prasad in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the SP has trust in the family. The party will win the bypoll.”

Awadhesh Prasad, who was present at the meeting, did not give a direct reply when asked if his son will be the candidate.

“The one who has to contest knows and those who have to vote also know who will be the candidate. The party will make its official announcement,” Awadhesh Prasad said.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the bypolls to 10 assembly seats in the state.

(With PTI inputs)