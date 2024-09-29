SP MP alleges threat calls, demands security

Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament from Ghosi Rajeev Kumar Rai has demanded security after getting alleged “death threat” calls. Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament from Ghosi Rajeev Kumar Rai (HT PHOTO)

The SP MP has also filed an FIR in this regard but stated that police were not very keen to probe “the serious matter”.

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday, Rai said, “I have been getting threat calls from a local and a Pakistani phone number. The caller, who spoke normal Hindi, first took my son’s name and then threatened me. I have also filed an FIR in this regard on 23rd September, but nothing concrete has been done in this regard yet by the police.”

“I don’t have a criminal background; except one false political case I don’t have any case against me. I was having Y-category security cover in the previous regime, but as soon as the BJP government came to power, all of a sudden, my security cover was withdrawn. I have also written to the Union home minister in this regard,” added Rai, who is considered an influential leader in the Purvanchal region of the state.

Rai had won the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat, bagging 5,03,131 votes. He defeated the SBSP’s Arvind Rajbhar by 1,62,943 votes. The SBSP had contested the elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janta Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also present on the occasion, SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra demanded security cover for Rai and stated that police should look into the matter with seriousness and take appropriate action against the culprits.