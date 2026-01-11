SP workers instructed to lodge FIRs over alleged voter list manipulation

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has provided its booth-level agents with a format for the FIR and asked them to simply fill in the names of those found involved in any discrepancy in the special intensive revision (SIR) process and lodge a proper FIR against them. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has also alleged that BJP leaders were instructing booth level officers (BLOs) to manipulate the voter list in their favour. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow on Saturday (PTI)

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP government is preparing to manipulate the voter list. BJP members want to create the voter list according to their own preferences. The BJP government is giving instructions to delete the votes of the PDA community and increase their votes through conspiracy and plotting. A newspaper report stated that the government has instructed to add 200 votes at every polling booth, which raises questions about the credibility of the Election Commission.”

Akhilesh Yadav further stated that the SP has provided a format to all its booth level agents (BLAs) and workers to file an FIR against anyone found creating fake or duplicate voters. “A complete FIR format has been prepared; only the name needs to be added,” said the SP national president.

Raising questions about the voter list for assembly and parliamentary elections, Akhilesh Yadav said, “When the voters are the same, the officers and BLOs are the same, why is there such a difference between the state and central election commission voter lists? The Election Commission should clarify which list is correct.”

The former chief minister reiterated his demand that the voter list should be linked to Aadhaar cards, and that the Aadhaar cards should be made of metal to prevent fraud.

The SP national president raised questions about the SIR process in the state and said that information has been received that 1.93 crore mapped voters have now been unmapped. “This is a very serious matter that after mapping, almost two crore voters are being unmapped again. Now, they will be investigated by sending notices through BLOs. In this way, notices are being sent to a total of three crore voters. It was previously stated that no notices would be sent to mapped voters,” stated Akhilesh.

“It is also being heard that officers associated with the BJP’s ideology have been appointed for hearings in the districts. We demand that information about such officers be provided. It has been seen before that the BJP government appoints officers in elections on the basis of caste,” added Akhilesh.

Describing the incident of a mother’s murder and daughter’s abduction in Meerut as extremely tragic, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that BJP members are involved in this incident, which is why no action is being taken. “The government wants to hide these incidents. Samajwadi Party MP Shri Ramji Lal Suman wanted to go to Meerut, but the police also stopped him,” said the SP national president.