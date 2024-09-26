SSU Convocation: Sanskrit is language of God: Anandiben Patel

VARANASI: Thirty-one meritorious students were felicitated with 56 medals, including 54 gold, one silver, and one bronze, while 13,733 students received degrees at the 42nd convocation ceremony of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on Thursday. Governor Anandiben Patel giving away degrees to students during convocation ceremony of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on Thursday. (HT)

Eight girl students shared 23 gold medals among themselves, while Tumpa Rai bagged the maximum medals.

Governor Anandiben Patel presided over the ceremony and said that every nationalist should study Sanskrit, describing it as the language of God and the voice of the country.

Chief guest, chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe, said that Sanskrit was not just a language but a priceless treasure that contains the glorious history of India and serves as a source of energy for all Indians. He added that it was not possible to truly understand India without knowledge of Sanskrit.

Meanwhile, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay and minister of state for education Rajni Tiwari also spoke about the importance of Sanskrit.

SSU vice-chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma, who delivered his welcome speech in Sanskrit, said that efforts were on to promote Indian culture, Sanskrit, and ‘sanskar’ at the global level. He added that the university was imparting education on scriptures and Vedas in a modern way, while researchers are studying ancient texts.

During the event, the foundation stone for the guest house was also laid.