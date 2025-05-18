STF busts fake degree racket at Monad University in Hapur district; 10 arrested

In a late-night raid at Monad University in Hapur district on Saturday, the UP Special Task Force (STF) unearthed a major racket involved in preparing fake marksheets and degrees, many of which were recovered, authorities said. The operation was launched following complaints that the university was issuing fake educational documents. (For representation)

University chairman Vijendra Singh Hooda and pro-chancellor Nitin Kumar Singh were among 10 officials arrested on Sunday after their involvement in the fraud was confirmed, UP’s additional director general (ADG), law and order, Amitabh Yash said. He added that Hooda was also accused of being the mastermind behind the multi-crore bike bot scam.

According to the ADG, as many as 1,372 fake marksheets and degrees, and 262 fake provisional and migration certificates were recovered from the university campus in Pilkhuwa area. The operation was launched following complaints that the university was issuing fake educational documents. Initial findings confirmed the allegations.

Eight others arrested were identified as Mukesh Thakur (PA to the university chairman); Gaurav Sharma and Vipul Talyan (verification heads); Imran Ahmad (admission director); and Anil Batra (accountant), besides Kuldeep, Sunny Kashyap, and Sandeep Kumar, the ADG said.

He added that the accused would charge ₹50,000 to ₹4 lakh for issuing fake marksheets, degrees and other certificates depending upon the importance of courses.

A senior STF official said a team was investigating the extent of the forgery and identifying all those involved in the scam. Legal action would be taken against the culprits, which may include fines, imprisonment, or other penalties, he added.

The official emphasised that this case highlighted the growing concern of fake degrees and marksheets in higher education institutions, which could jeopardise students’ future and credibility of the education system. He said the state government and relevant agencies were cracking down on such fraudulent practices to ensure those responsible were held accountable and the integrity of the education system was upheld.

This case may also lead to calls for systemic reforms to prevent such malpractices and improve the verification of academic credentials, the official said.

Bike Bot Scam

The ‘Bike Bot’ scam, operated from Gautam Buddha Nagar in U.P. and estimated

to be worth over ₹15,000 crore, was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation before Enforcement Directorate (ED) pitched in under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions. The ED claimed that Sanjay Bhati, along with a few others and his family members, incorporated a real estate company named Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited (GIPL) on August 20, 2010.

To make quick money, Bhati launched the bike bot scheme, a bike taxi concept powered by GIPL, in August 2017. According to the scheme, investors had to pay for a motorcycle supposed to be used as a taxi. In exchange, the investors were promised a massive return on their investment. Each investor was asked to pay ₹62,100 for one bike.

An EMI of ₹ 5,175 per month was fixed and the rental was fixed at ₹4,590 per bike per month. The agencies said the customers invested in one bike were promised a total return of over ₹1.17 lakh per annum and the investors were free to invest in multiple bikes to earn more.