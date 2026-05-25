A five-year-old girl, Ballu, was critically injured on Sunday afternoon after being viciously mauled by two stray dogs in Chinhat’s Govind Vihar locality. The attack stopped when the desperate, frantic cries of her visually impaired mother, Pooja, alerted nearby residents who intervened and chased the animals away. Stray dog menace: 5-year-old girl critically injured in Lucknow attack

The attack occurred when Ballu stepped out to buy a packet of chips from a nearby shop. She was suddenly ambushed by the dogs and immediately pinned to the ground, screaming as the animals bit her repeatedly. Unable to see what was happening, Pooja who was inside the house ran towards the sound, frantically shouting for neighbours to intervene.

Local resident Patte Lal said the mother’s screams drew people out of their homes. “By the time we reached, the dogs had pinned the girl down. We somehow chased them away,” he recounted. Patte Lal, along with another resident, Pramod, rushed the bleeding child to the Chinhat Community Health Centre.

Due to the serious nature of her injuries, Ballu was referred to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), where she received treatment and was discharged. Medical staff reported that she suffered deep bite injuries on her back, shoulder, and left hand. CCTV footage of the incident has also reportedly surfaced.

The family, originally from Bahraich district, survives on daily wages. Ballu’s father, Anil, works as a rickshaw puller in Lucknow while the family lives in a rented accommodation in the locality.

The attack has reignited concerns over the growing stray dog menace in residential colonies. Patte Lal noted that this was not an isolated incident, stating, “Several people, including children, have been bitten earlier too, but no concrete action has been taken”. Pramod emphasised the severity of the incident, saying it “could have turned fatal had residents not intervened in time”. Locals claimed stray dogs frequently roam in packs across the area, creating fear and leaving children scared to step out alone.

Regarding the incident, Abhinav Verma, animal welfare officer for the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, said the department was unaware. “We were not aware of the incident. Please share the family’s details and exact location so that our team can reach the spot and take necessary action,” Verma stated.

The attack comes amid increasing national concern over stray dog-related incidents, shortly after the Supreme Court declined on May 19 to modify its earlier directions, issued on November 7, 2025, regarding the regulation and management of stray dog issues nationwide.