Sultanpur dacoity: Provide all details about case, HC tells U.P. govt

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to provide all details related with two brothers of the main accused in Sultanpur jeweller dacoity case by September 13. The court directed the state government to present all facts related to the case, including the whereabouts of both the brothers by September 13. (Pic for representation)

Family members of the main accused Vinay Singh have filed a petition in the high court stating that cops have detained Vimal and Vivek, two brothers of Vinay Singh, since August 29.

Advocate Amit Singh, who is representing the petitioners in the high court, informed the court on Monday that cops had detained Vimal and Vivek since August 29. He also pointed out that the cops were yet to present them before the court.

However, a government advocate apprised the court that both the persons (Vimal, Vivek) were not in police custody.

Taking note of the issue, the court directed the state government to present all facts related to the case, including the whereabouts of both the brothers by September 13.

On August 28, five armed assailants barged into the jewellery store owned by one Bharat Soni in the crowded Tatheri Bazar of Chowk area in Sultanpur and decamped with ornaments and cash worth ₹1.5 crore .

Vipin Singh, key accused in the case, surrendered in a Rae Bareli court on August 30.

Another accused in the case Mangesh Yadav was gunned down by the STF in retaliatory firing in an encounter at Mishripur Muraina crossing in Sultanpur at around 3.25 am on September 5.