 Sultanpur dacoity: Provide all details about case, HC tells U.P. govt - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sultanpur dacoity: Provide all details about case, HC tells U.P. govt

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Family members of the main accused Vinay Singh have filed a petition in the high court stating that cops have detained Vimal and Vivek, two brothers of Vinay Singh, since August 29. Advocate Amit Singh, who is representing the petitioners in the high court, informed the court on Monday that cops had detained Vimal and Vivek since August 29. He also pointed out that the cops were yet to present them before the court.

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to provide all details related with two brothers of the main accused in Sultanpur jeweller dacoity case by September 13.

The court directed the state government to present all facts related to the case, including the whereabouts of both the brothers by September 13. (Pic for representation)
The court directed the state government to present all facts related to the case, including the whereabouts of both the brothers by September 13. (Pic for representation)

Family members of the main accused Vinay Singh have filed a petition in the high court stating that cops have detained Vimal and Vivek, two brothers of Vinay Singh, since August 29.

Advocate Amit Singh, who is representing the petitioners in the high court, informed the court on Monday that cops had detained Vimal and Vivek since August 29. He also pointed out that the cops were yet to present them before the court.

However, a government advocate apprised the court that both the persons (Vimal, Vivek) were not in police custody.

Taking note of the issue, the court directed the state government to present all facts related to the case, including the whereabouts of both the brothers by September 13.

On August 28, five armed assailants barged into the jewellery store owned by one Bharat Soni in the crowded Tatheri Bazar of Chowk area in Sultanpur and decamped with ornaments and cash worth 1.5 crore .

Vipin Singh, key accused in the case, surrendered in a Rae Bareli court on August 30.

Another accused in the case Mangesh Yadav was gunned down by the STF in retaliatory firing in an encounter at Mishripur Muraina crossing in Sultanpur at around 3.25 am on September 5.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On