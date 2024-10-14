Take strict action against people who oppress the marginalised: CM

After participating in Shardiya Navratri and Vijayadashami celebrations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held Janta Darbar at the Gorakhnath temple here on Sunday. He directed officials to take strict action against those oppressing marginalised communities. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with people during Janta Darshan programme, on Gorakhnath Temple campus in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Yogi Adityanath Office-X/ANI)

The CM instructed authorities to not spare individuals involved in displacing the poor from their homes and land for vested interests. He emphasised that his government was committed to bringing prosperity to marginalised groups, ensuring they receive the benefits of welfare schemes.

During the Darbar, the CM addressed the grievances of nearly 300 visitors. He assured them that no injustice would be tolerated and handed over their applications to concerned officials, instructing them to resolve issues swiftly and satisfactorily.

Highlighting the need for transparency, Yogi called for sensitivity and accountability in matters related to the revenue and police departments. He further pledged government support for the treatment of seriously ill individuals, many of whom had come to seek financial assistance. He asked officials to send their estimates for financial aid promptly.

Also, the CM gifted chocolates to children attending the Darbar with their families, encouraging them to focus on their studies and work hard for a brighter future.