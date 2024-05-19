This election is for saving country, religion & culture, uplifting poor: Amit Shah

Jhansi: Hours before campaigning came to an end for the fifth phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections scheduled on Monday, home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, “People of this place have fought both Mughals and British to save their sovereignty and now the time has come to fight the ‘Desi Angrez’.” Union home minister Amit Shah at an election meeting in Lalitpur district of Bundelkhand. (HT)

Speaking at an election meeting in Lalitpur district of Bundelkhand, he appealed to bring back Modi so that the country may become the third largest economic power. He also announced that the BJP was ahead with 270 seats in the last four phases of voting and termed INDIA bloc as a gone case.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While praising Jhansi- Lalitpur BJP candidate Anurag Sharma for his relentless efforts for developing the constituency, Shah said that if Modi returned for a third term, Bundelkhand would see tremendous industrial development soon with an estimated investment of ₹2 lakh crore, as well as an airport in Jhansi . “This election is for saving the country, religion and culture while uplifting the poor”, Shah added.

He said, “Till now Bundelkhand used to send Bahubalis (musclemen) to different parts of the country. Bring back Modi for the third term and this region will send entrepreneurs. Earlier this region used to produce country-made pistols but now tank shells are being manufactured in defence corridor that are thundering in Pakistan”.

Lashing out at INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shah said that all of them were invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple but they did not attend it due to fear of losing their vote bank. “You all are not their vote bank but those infiltrators coming from Bangladesh are.”

Further targeting the Congress, Shah said, “In the decade-long UPA government, they did scams worth ₹12 lakh crore whereas there is not even a single allegation of a 25 paise scam against Narendra Modi during his 23 years of being CM and PM.”

He said both Akhilesh and Rahul were born with silver spoons in their mouths and did not have much idea about ground realities . Shah said that both ran away to Thailand and Bangkok for holidaying whereas Modi did not even take leave on Diwali day in his 23 years of tenure. Assailing senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, he said, “Aiyar says respect Pakistan as they have atom bomb and also questions on taking back PoK. But Modi government doesn’t fear atom bomb. PoK is ours and we will take it back at any cost and will not let the country be fragmentated”.

Mentioning the Covid period, Shah said that it was the Modi government which ensured the safety of all by administering a double dose of vaccine to 130 crore of people in the country, free of cost. “Even Rahul and Priyanka who were opposing it, got it administered while hiding the fact from the people,” Shah said.