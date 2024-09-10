Those who never contributed positively will feel distressed with progress: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition saying those who never contributed positively would inevitably feel distressed when progress occurs and they resort to spreading false propaganda on being exposed for their failures. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to a statue of freedom fighter Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary. (PTI Photo)

“We should question them about their actions when they were in power. Why was the recruitment process not transparent...why did the judiciary repeatedly have to intervene to halt the recruitment process,” asked the CM highlighting that when his administration took office, there were 1.55 lakh vacant police posts, which were promptly filled within the designated timeframe. Additionally, 1.64 lakh teachers were recruited across various levels and 6.5 lakh youths secured jobs under his government.

He said this in his address at the Lok Bhavan after distributing appointment letters to 647 forest guards, wildlife guards and 41 junior engineers under the recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC). Adityanath also shared that 40,000 more candidates will be recruited via the commission.

Reflecting on the situation prior to 2017, the CM highlighted that among the 688 individuals appointed on Tuesday, over 124 were women. He flayed the recruitment practices before 2017, stating that fair recruitment was not possible, with widespread doubts cast on the commissions and boards of that time. “Their work and selections were under suspicion, and many are still under CBI investigation. Those individuals did not operate with integrity,” he said.

Criticising the previous governments, Adityanath said: “Before 2017, the governments had no policy for recruitment and made identity with bribery while appointments were made from the back door. The list of candidates were issued by different families. Even criminals might initially deny guilt, but when presented with evidence, they admit their mistakes. The public continues to reject them, demonstrating their disapproval of past practices.”

“From the beginning of the recruitment process to the distribution of appointment letters, there has been no need for recommendations or bribery. You must have seen that there is no scope for any unfair means to influence the examination, and the government expects you to maintain the same level of integrity in your work,” he said to selected candidates.

Addressing the event, the CM said, “We all know that currently the most problematic issue for the whole world is climate change. Uncontrolled and unscientific development has initiated a new challenge for humankind. Untimely rainfall, hailstorms and droughts are all examples of this. If forest guards, wildlife guards honestly do their work, then they will be playing a big role in reducing the effect of climate change.”

He emphasized that solar fencing should be prioritized in pockets with man-animal conflicts, explaining that when an animal encounters an electric shock, it will retreat, thereby safeguarding workers and farmers from harm.

Highlighting the connection between human and animal lives, the CM stated, “It is crucial to halt illegal activities such as cutting and mining.” He also said that action be taken against hunters who cross borders into UP.

He added, “The UP government, in collaboration with the central government, aims to set up 100 bio-compressed units, with several already operational. The pollution control board and the new and renewable energy department should expand these efforts further.”

The CM also highlighted the state government’s efforts to ensure a transparent appointment process, noting the implementation of the Prevention of Unfair Means in Public Examination Act-2024.

The event was attended by minister of state (independent charge) Arun Kumar Saxena, minister of state KP Malik, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of department Sudhir Kumar Sharma and forest corporation MD Sunil Chaudhary, among others.

Man-animal conflict occurs due to reduction in forest area: Yogi

The chief minister said that man-animal conflict occurs due to reduction in forest area.

“If forests burn, the environment will be damaged and landslides will occur. Not only wildlife, humans will also have to face the ill-effects of untimely climate change. Human-wildlife conflict occurs due to reduction in forest area,” he said addressing a function to distribute appointment letters to forest guards/wildlife guards and junior engineers.

Adityanath’s statement assumes significance as it comes on a day when the fifth wolf was captured as part of the ‘Operation Bhediya’ campaign in Bahraich’s Mahsi tehsil to catch a pack of six wolves that have killed people.

The CM also said that Terai districts, where these incidents have happened, are the areas where forests and agricultural lands are adjacent each other. “If there is water in the forest, the animals come towards farms. If a person suddenly goes to the farm, the wild animals become violent. Electric and solar fencing should be done in the border areas,” he said.