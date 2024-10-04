Three arrested for manhandling SHO in U.P.’s Bahraich

The station house officer of Baundi police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district was manhandled while he was resolving a dispute involving two groups at his office late on Wednesday night (October 2), police said. The incident occurred on October 2 night. (For Representation)

Subsequently, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and three people were arrested in connection with the case.

Giving this information to the media persons on Friday, Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla said SHO Gyan Singh suffered injuries and a finger of his hand was also fractured. Those arrested are Vikram Chauhan, Surendra Chauhan and Mohit, all residents of Bahraich’s Kodahi village.

Vikram Chauhan is the brother-in-law of the Kodahi village head. However, another accused Maniram, the husband of the Kodahi village head, managed to escape, police said. The SP said it came to light that the untoward situation arose as some youths were detained at the police station on October 2 night.

She said the senior officials who investigated the matter also found the role of the station house officer suspicious in connection with the detention of the youths following which the SHO was attached to the police lines with immediate effect.

Talking to HT, senior sub inspector (SSI), Baundi police station, Druv Singh said there was a matter between the two groups of people who had come to settle the dispute at the police station. Singh said when the SHO was trying to resolve the matter, some people manhandled the SHO and other policemen.

Giving details about the dispute, Dhruv Singh said some women had gone to the fields to defecate when a man named Eidu made some indecent remarks against them. The relatives of the women, who were waiting at some distance, stopped the man and beat him up. After police came to know about it, both the groups were called to the police station, the SSI said.