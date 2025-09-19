Three men, including 2 from Lucknow, drown after boat capsizes in Saryu

Three men, including two from Lucknow, drowned in the Saryu after their boat capsized in Kaiserganj area of Bahraich on Wednesday night, senior police officials confirmed on Thursday. A senior police official said the incident took place when Ajay, Gopi, and Ankush went to the Sarayu in Nindipur village around 8:30 pm. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victims were identified as Ajay (28), Gopi Nishad (19), and Ankush Nishad (16), the officials confirmed, adding that Ajay’s wife had died 10 days earlier, and after attending her ‘Dasva’ ceremony, the three men went for a boat ride on the river.

Kaiserganj sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Akhilesh Kumar Singh stated that the local administration and police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Sharing further information, a senior police official said the incident took place when Ajay, Gopi, and Ankush went to the Sarayu in Nindipur village around 8:30 pm.

He said that when the men did not return by night, their families and villagers began searching and alerted the police. Despite the efforts, the bodies could not be found until the next morning. Around 7 am on Thursday, a villager spotted Gopi’s body floating in the river, about 100 meters from the accident site, along with the boat and oars. Later, around 11 am, the bodies of Ajay and Ankush were discovered trapped in bushes some distance away.

He said the police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and are carrying out further investigation in the matter.