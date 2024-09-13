Tottering civic infrastructure: LU road caves in

Following heavy rainfall last night, a section of the road caved in near Lucknow University’s gate number one, leading to severe traffic disruptions and raising fresh concerns about the city’s infrastructure. The road cave-in opposite the Lucknow University (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The most worrying factor is that the pillars of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation are just 20 meters away.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials were quick to respond, arriving at the scene soon after the incident was reported. Preliminary assessments by the officials revealed that the road cave-in was primarily due to sewer water leakage, exacerbated by continuous heavy rainfall. The affected area has been cordoned off, and barricading has been put in place to prevent any accidents.

PWD executive engineer Manish Varma has confirmed that the Jal Santhan, responsible for water supply and sewer maintenance, was informed immediately about the urgent need for sewer line repairs. The PWD has emphasized that road reconstruction will only begin once the underlying sewer issues are fully addressed.

GM, Jal Sansthan, Kuldeep Singh said, “The sewer line was found intact but the underground drain which is maintained by LMC was leaking.”

Chief engineer, LMC, Mahesh Chandra Varma said, “The leakage of underground drain would be repaired soon.”

Meanwhile, traffic has been redirected from IT Crossing towards Hanuman Setu, causing congestion along the alternative routes. Authorities have completely blocked the route from Lucknow University’s gate number one to IT Crossing, directing vehicles through other pathways.

Recurring incidents of civic neglect

Corporator of Mankameshwar ward Ranjeet Singh said , “There is a growing pattern of roads caving in at multiple locations across the city, largely due to leaks in the sewer lines and underground drains.”

An engineer of LMC, on condition of anonymity said, “ LMC, PWD , LDA and other civic bodies must conduct a city-wide audit of roads and sewer lines, prioritize repairs, and implement long-term strategies to manage water leakage issues.”

He said that such incidents are a clear indication of poor planning and inadequate maintenance of the city’s essential services.

Aryan Gupta, a resident of Nirala Nagar said, “The repeated collapse of roads, especially in high-traffic areas, has put a big question mark on the city’s infrastructure management. This latest road collapse serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive infrastructure maintenance in Lucknow.”