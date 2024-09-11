Transport Nagar building collapse : Owner ignored alarming cracks, requests for repair

Lucknow Amid increasing accusations of negligence, the district administration has intensified action against Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the building which collapsed in Transport Nagar. Singhal, who is accused of allegedly ignoring repeated requests from tenants and staff regarding the deteriorating condition of the building, now faces scrutiny as officials gather evidence against him. Witnesses recall that on the morning of the collapse, several tenants and employees made calls to the owners, desperately requesting immediate action. (HT FILE)

As per reports, tenants and employees consistently complained about poor conditions, including water seepage from the rooftop, crumbling pillars and the general threat to their safety. According to officials, there is ample proof indicating that the building was at risk of collapse as early as two-and- a-half months before the disaster.

Reports suggest that tenants and employees frequently contacted the Singhals, urging them to address the structural issues and conduct repair. Despite their persistent appeals, the building’s owners failed to take any corrective measures. On the day of the collapse, the situation became dire when tenants noticed alarming cracks in the building’s pillars. Witnesses recall that on the morning of the collapse, several tenants and employees made calls to the owners, desperately requesting immediate action. However, no response came and no one was sent to inspect the building. Hours later, the structure gave way, leading to catastrophic consequences.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “Authorities have substantial evidence to prove that the building in Transport Nagar was on the verge of collapse as early as two-and- a-half months ago. The tenants and employees had repeatedly reached out to the Singhals, requesting urgent repair and maintenance. They reported visible structural damage, including cracks in walls and ceilings and expressed concerns about their safety. The Singhals allegedly dismissed their appeals and did not take any corrective measures. The building was leaking from the rooftop and pillars were getting damaged.”

Singh said that this incident raised serious questions about the accountability of property owners and the enforcement of building safety regulations. He said , “There is no question of blaming anyone, it’s a matter of presenting the truth by revealing the facts. The problem will not be solved by blaming the LMC (Lucknow Municipal Corporation) for the fall of the building and putting forth theories about water seeping into the base. We need to focus on the real issues and ensure such incidents do not happen again.”

Meanwhile, TPS Aneja, president of Transport Nagar Vyapar Mandal said, “An inquiry has begun to determine the reasons behind the tragic incident, which will also assess the extent of negligence by the building owners and whether or not legal action should be pursued. However, the investigations will also reveal the truth about the LMC’s negligence.” He added, “We have met district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and he has assured us that no trader of Transport Nagar would be harassed on false grounds.”

The district magistrate reiterated the administration’s commitment to a thorough investigation. “The inquiry is going on and any comment would be possible only after the report is tabled in front of the authorities,” he said .

Corporator of the area Saurabh Singh Monu said, “ Families of the victims and those affected by the collapse are demanding justice, calling for those responsible to be held accountable for the lives lost and the extensive damage caused.”