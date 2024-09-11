Transport Nagar collapse: Guj experts begin inspection of slabs, columns & beams

Days after the collapse of a building in the city’s Transport Nagar, a team of experts from Gujarat’s National Forensic Science University on Tuesday took up its investigation into the reasons that led to the mishap. It reached the state capital and went to the site, where it is expected to conduct detailed measurements of the structural components, including slabs, columns and beams, of the collapsed structure. A team of experts from Gujarat’s Gandhi Nagar inspecting the collapsed structure in Lucknow’s Transport Nagar on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

These experts are expected to assess whether the columns and beams were capable of bearing the building’s weight. Samples from the damaged parts of the structure have been preserved for testing. “The strength of the columns and beams will be examined using a compression testing machine (CTM), while the tensile strength of the iron rods and concrete will be tested with a universal testing machine (UTM). These tests will confirm whether the structural components were sufficient to support the building,” Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) stated in a note to media.

LDA vice-chairman Prathmesh Kumar stated that the investigation team had requested the building plans for plot numbers C-54, C-55, and C-41. These documents would be provided to it as soon as possible, he added.

The team of experts that went to the site included professor RK Shah, associate professor Merul Vakil and professor Praveen Gupta. They were assisted by authority officials and engineers who had been instructed to be present at the collapsed building site.

The team conducted a thorough inspection of the premises, measuring the thickness of the slabs, the size of the columns and beams, and the diameter of the iron rods used in the construction.

Also, Kumar confirmed that buildings on plot numbers C-55 and C-41, located near the site of the incident, had been sealed for safety reasons. “A structural audit of these buildings will be conducted, and no activities will be allowed there until the audit is complete,” he added.