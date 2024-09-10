Transport Nagar collapse: Neighbouring building sealed; structural audit to begin soon

The collapse of the building on plot TPN-54 in Lucknow’s Transport Nagar has raised concerns about the safety of structures adjacent to it. The incident has claimed the lives of eight people and left 28 others injured. Relief works underway in Lucknow’s Transport Nagar, where a building collapsed killing eight people on Saturday. (Deepak Kumar/HT)

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials pointed out that there was a strong likelihood that the collapse might have compromised the stability of the neighbouring building on plot TPN-55.

As such, the building has been sealed as a precautionary measure.

“If we do not conduct a thorough investigation and audit, we risk endangering more lives,” stated LDA vice-chairman Prathmesh Kumar. “The integrity of these structures must be assessed urgently to prevent any further incidents.”

The LDA has already begun preliminary investigations into the causes of the collapse at plot TPN-54.

A structural audit, which has already been ordered, will not only determine the immediate cause of the collapse but also provide recommendations for improving building safety regulations in the future. Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has said that the results of the audit will guide the implementation of stricter building codes and safety checks.

A team from National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar is expected to arrive in Lucknow by late Monday night. It will take up an investigation into the structural integrity of the buildings in the affected area, particularly focusing on those adjacent to the collapsed structure on Tuesday.

The audit will include a comprehensive analysis of the structural design, materials used, and any potential flaws that could have contributed to the collapse. The team will work alongside engineers from the public works department (PWD) to conduct a detailed assessment of the building’s construction and safety standards.

“Authorities are now focused on ensuring that similar incidents do not occur, and that all buildings in the area meet the necessary safety standards,” said an official of the district administration.