Transport Nagar set for infra overhaul after building collapse

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is planning a comprehensive drainage and sewer network for Transport Nagar, addressing a long-standing issue that has plagued the area for years. The LMC is also working on implementing a master trunk line for the sewer system and stormwater management to ensure better water flow and prevent flooding (HT File Photo)

Interestingly, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), when it sold plots in Transport Nagar, in 1984, had charged ₹3,000 for creating a sewer network from the allottees but never made it.

Chief engineer, LMC, Mahesh Varma said, “The immediate need for an efficient drains and sewer system in Transport Nagar has become critical, especially after recent incidents.”

The LMC’s plan includes the development of a detailed sewer network and drainage system, aimed at resolving the frequent waterlogging and sanitation problems faced by residents and businesses in the area.

As part of this initiative, the LMC is also working on implementing a master trunk line for the sewer system and stormwater management to ensure better water flow and prevent flooding during heavy rain.

This master trunk line will play a crucial role in connecting smaller drains to a larger network, effectively managing wastewater and stormwater.

Varma said, “The proposed improvements are expected to significantly enhance the area’s overall infrastructure, reducing health hazards and providing a cleaner environment for the people of Transport Nagar.”

President of Transport Nagar Vyapar Mandal TPS Aneja said, “The lack of a proper drainage and sewer system has led to frequent flooding, water stagnation, and unsanitary conditions, causing inconvenience to residents and affecting business operations here. The recent collapse of a building in the area has further emphasised the urgent need for robust and reliable civic infrastructure.”