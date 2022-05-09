Trouble likely for Azam as probe ordered into Oriental College row
LUCKNOW More trouble may be in store for senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as UP governor Anandiben Patel on Monday directed officials to conduct probe into the controversy related to the 240-year-old Rajkiya Oriental College in Rampur that was taken over by the Jauhar Trust headed by Azam on a lease of ₹30 per year.
Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Khan had in January written to the governor, seeking to restore the college’s old glory and expose how Azam Khan allegedly conspired to take over the old institution spread over 2 acres of land by misusing his powers during the Samajwadi party regime.
“Additional chief secretary to the governor, Mahesh Kumar Gupta, has written to ACS (higher education) to conduct inquiry and take action. I have received the copy of the letter,” said Iftikhar Ahmed Khan.
He said, “I wrote to the governor about the 240-year-old Government Oriental College (Madarsa Alia) in Rampur, which has been a centre of spiritual, Arabic, Persian studies recognized by Jam-ul-Azhar University of Egypt, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi and the UP Board. The biggest feature of the college, which made it different from others, were the subjects taught here. These included Arabic literature, Quran, Hadith, Fiqh, Usule Fiqh (jurisprudence and principles of jurisprudence), mantik (logic), ilmul kalam (reasoning), riyaji (mathematics), tathiyat (physics) and ilm (Chemistry) etc.”
He said, “Scholars like Shibli Naumani, Abdul Aziz Menon, Allama Fazle Haque Rampuri and others have been products of the college. But today this institution is on the verge of extinction – all teachers of this college have retired, while the remaining staff will also retire by 2024. Its building was occupied by the Jauhar Trust in 2016 on a lease of ₹30 per year.”
Iftikhar Ahmed Khan added, “Government Oriental College in Rampur is currently functioning from the campus of Government Raza Inter College, Rampur which has only two rooms and one verandah in which 53 students/girls are getting education. But in the absence of staff, no students from classes 9 to 12 are admitted. We want to restore its old glory and the inquiry will expose how Azam Khan conspired to take over the old college by misusing his powers in the Samajwadi party regime.”
-
After Wayanad visit, Smriti Irani engages with people in Amethi
Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in Amethi on Monday on a two-day visit and straightaway engaged with the residents over impromptu stopovers. Her Amethi tour comes days after triggering a buzz about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) plans in Wayanad (Kerala), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency, which she visited recently. Rahul Gandhi had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
-
Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Appointment of advocate commissioner sought in Mathura for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque
A petitioner in the case related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Monday moved an application before a local court seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting a spot inspection within the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to find out if there are any signs related to the Hindu religion on the mosque premises. The other petitioners include Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi, Saurabh Gaur and Rajendra Maheshwari.
-
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary pulls up power discom MDs over low revenue collection, high line losses
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday pulled up the managing directors of power distribution companies (discoms) for poor revenue collection and high line losses, two officers aware of the development said. Mishra told the MDs that after one or two weeks he would hold a physical meeting with them in Shakti Bhavan itself to further review things. The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary said this at a virtual meeting with the MDs here.
-
Ranas meet Om Birla, complain him of ill-treatment in police custody
Mumbai Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Monday met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and complained about the ill-treatment meted out to the MP in police and jail custody during their 12-day imprisonment. The MP has been asked to appear before the privilege committee of the lower house on May 23 for her statement, she said.
-
Ludhiana | GTB National College awards 450 degrees during annual convocation
Guru Teg Bahadur National College, Dhaka, on Monday organised their convocation at the S Kuldeep Singh auditorium, where 450 degrees were conferred upon undergraduate and postgraduate students. College trust's vice-president Randhir Singh Sekhon, secretary Harbans Singh and other members welcomed Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSO), Patiala, vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion. The college's management secretary Harbans Singh also spoke about the college's progress.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics