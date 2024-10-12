Two from Praygraj held for supplying arms to Maoists in Ch’garh

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two men who hail from Prayagraj for their alleged major involvement in the supply of arms and ammunition to cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh, the agency said. In January last year, four people were arrested in connection with the case and also seized some arms and ammunitions, and invoked charges under various sections of the Arms Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC.

In a note to media persons, NIA said Sudhir Tripathi and Suraj Nishad were involved in the conspiracy to wage war against the country by arranging arms and ammunitions for the CPI (Maoist). They added that the total number of arrests in the case had gone up to six.

In January last year, four people were arrested in connection with the case and also seized some arms and ammunitions, and invoked charges under various sections of the Arms Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC.

NIA took over the investigation in January this year and found out that Sudhir and Suraj were actively involved in the supply of arms and ammunition from UP to CPI (Maoist) cadres in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

According to the agency, the duo had been propagating the Naxal agenda among daily wagers, students, farmers, Dalits and others in Uttar Pradesh.