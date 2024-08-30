Two held for driving SUV on platform at Charbagh station

LUCKNOW: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly driving their SUV on platform number 1 of Charbagh railway station for around 500 meters in a drunken state on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, causing a flutter among passengers waiting for their trains. For representation only. (Sourced)

Witnesses claimed that the men entered the platform through the ramp made for specially-abled passengers. Seeing the SUV speeding towards them, the passengers scattered for safety. Some managed to gather their luggage, while others chose to leave it on the ground in search of safety.

The RPF has booked them under the Railway Act sections 147 (trespassing), 145 (being intoxicated and causing a nuisance), 153 (endangering the safety of passengers through unlawful acts), and 159 (drivers or conductors of vehicles on railway premises who disobey the reasonable directions of a railway servant or police officer).

Charbagh’s RPF in-charge, Ranjit Kumar, said, “A ramp has been made in front of the Charbagh parcel house for loading and unloading parcels. Disabled passengers also use this ramp to enter the station. Both youths drove onto the platform in a Safari using this ramp. A case has been registered against them.”

“The driver was identified as Hitesh Tiwari, a resident of Sarojininagar, while the co-passenger, Shivansh Chaudhary, is a resident of Banthra,” said the police.

The accused were produced before the railway magistrate, where Hitesh Tiwari was sent to jail, while Shivansh Chaudhary was granted bail.