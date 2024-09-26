Two teens drown in Lko’s Sarojini Nagar pond

Two minors drowned in a pond, in Vishnunagar area, under the Sarojini Nagar police station limits of Lucknow, on Thursday. Three had entered the pond and while one of them managed to swim to safety, the other two had to be fished out after hours of effort. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The ill-fated teens have been identified as Class 9 student Durgesh, 15 and Manas, 13, residents of Murli Vihar.

The incident happened on Thursday evening after which a police team reached the spot.

An NDRF and diving team were engaged in the search operation.

According to locals, the children went out for a walk while returning from coaching. All three started bathing in the pond in the Panchkuti area of Rahimabad. Due to the fast flow of water, all three got pushed into deep waters and began drowning.

Later, one of the three friends swam out and reached his friend’s house and informed his family about the incident.