Two Uttar Pradesh teachers selected for national award 2024

Ravi Kant Dwivedi of primary school, Mirzapur, and Shyam Prakash Maurya of Pratapgarh are among the 50 teachers who will be honoured for their exemplary work in the field of education on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

Dwivedi, a teacher at primary school Bhagesar, Pahari in Mirzapur, used innovative approaches to make teaching- learning a fun activity at his school. He was instrumental in transforming the lives of his students and community. He completed 15 years of service and was transferred to his present institution on October 15, 2016.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including lack of resources and infrastructure, he worked tirelessly to improve the school’s standards. His hard work paid off when the school was recognised as one of the top ones in the district in 2016-17.

Under his leadership, the school has seen a significant increase enrolment. “In 2016, when I joined the school, there were only 95 students. The number rose to 188 and attendance, which was barely 50%, has now increased to 95%,” claimed Dwivedi.

He has implemented various initiatives to improve the school’s infrastructure, including construction of a playground and the installation of a water purification system. He has received numerous awards and recognition, including the State Teacher Award in 2021, for his contributions.

He continues to inspire his students and the community with his passion for teaching and his commitment to making a difference. On the other hand, Shyam Prakash Maurya of Pratapgarh has been selected by the government for the national award for developing scientific thinking in children and giving them a better position.

Currently posted as assistant teacher in upper primary school, Malhupur, of Mandhata development block of Belha, Maurya took charge as a teacher in the primary school, Sarai Sujan, of the same block in 2002.

In 2014, he was promoted and posted in upper primary school, Malhupur. Since then, he has been continuously engaged in developing scientific ability in children. As a result, out of 225 students enrolled in his school, 60 are currently receiving national income scholarships.

He has also released 37 model papers related to national income, which are being studied online by students of UP as well as other states. The students of his school have proved their mettle in the National Children’s Science Congress from district level to national level.

Four of his students have been selected at the national level for the “Inspire Award”. His students have also secured first place in the model presentation of science at Motilal Nehru Engineering College, Prayagraj. BSA Bhupendra Singh has congratulated him on his selection.