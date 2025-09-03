UP BJP MLA accuses SP workers of intimidating teen daughter

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bansdih assembly constituency of Ballia, Ketki Singh, has lashed out at Samajwadi Party workers for protesting at her Lucknow residence, allegedly trying to intimidate her 16-year-old daughter. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bansdih assembly constituency of Ballia, Ketki Singh (HT File Photo)

Samajwadi Party workers reached Ketki Singh’s residence in Lucknow on Wednesday to protest against an alleged derogatory remark by her against SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP MLA has said that SP workers should have protested in Ballia instead of Lucknow as she was in Ballia. “The goons of Samajwadi Party can’t intimidate me or my family, they should have come here to Ballia to protest. Instead, they tried to intimidate my 16-year-old daughter who was at my Lucknow residence,” said the BJP MLA while speaking to the media.

On the other hand, a video of Ketki Singh’s daughter, Vibhavri Singh, went viral on social media in which she said, “What kind of politics is this? Why don’t SP people go to Ballia where my mother was? They were trying to scare a 16-year-old girl who was alone in the house. Neither me nor my mother are going to be scared by such tactics.”