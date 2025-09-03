Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP BJP MLA accuses SP workers of intimidating teen daughter

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 09:12 pm IST

The BJP MLA has said that SP workers should have protested in Ballia instead of Lucknow as she was in Ballia.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bansdih assembly constituency of Ballia, Ketki Singh, has lashed out at Samajwadi Party workers for protesting at her Lucknow residence, allegedly trying to intimidate her 16-year-old daughter.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bansdih assembly constituency of Ballia, Ketki Singh (HT File Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bansdih assembly constituency of Ballia, Ketki Singh (HT File Photo)

Samajwadi Party workers reached Ketki Singh’s residence in Lucknow on Wednesday to protest against an alleged derogatory remark by her against SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP MLA has said that SP workers should have protested in Ballia instead of Lucknow as she was in Ballia. “The goons of Samajwadi Party can’t intimidate me or my family, they should have come here to Ballia to protest. Instead, they tried to intimidate my 16-year-old daughter who was at my Lucknow residence,” said the BJP MLA while speaking to the media.

On the other hand, a video of Ketki Singh’s daughter, Vibhavri Singh, went viral on social media in which she said, “What kind of politics is this? Why don’t SP people go to Ballia where my mother was? They were trying to scare a 16-year-old girl who was alone in the house. Neither me nor my mother are going to be scared by such tactics.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP BJP MLA accuses SP workers of intimidating teen daughter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On