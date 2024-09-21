UP Board: Maximum 2K students at each centre in 2025 exams

In UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examination-2025, a maximum of 2,000 students will appear for their exams at each centre. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT file)

Last year, there was a rule to allocate a maximum of just 1,200 students at each centre, but in government-run and government-aided secondary schools with higher capacity, a provision was made to make an examination centre for a maximum of 1500 students.

However, in the centre determination policy sent by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh to the district inspectors of schools (DIOSes) for the 2025 edition of the exams, a provision has been made to make a centre for a maximum of 2000 students in government-run, government-aided and unaided secondary schools with higher holding capacity, said officials of state secondary education department aware of the move.

It is believed that it will reduce the number of examination centres and will also facilitate better monitoring of Board exams, they said. The minimum number of students at any examination centre remains unchanged from last year at 250, says the centre allocation policy for 2025 exams, a copy of which is with HT.

As per the policy, girls from urban and rural areas, who do not have the facility of self-centres, will be allocated examination centres at a maximum distance of 7 km from their respective institutions. Likewise, candidates with more than 40% disability will also be allotted examination centres at a maximum distance of 7 km.

The examination centre of the students as far as possible will be set up in schools falling within a maximum radius of 12 km from each school. In view of difficult geographical conditions and unavailability of schools, high school and intermediate candidates can, however, be allotted examination centres within 15 km radius.