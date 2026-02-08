UP Budget session likely to open on a stormy note

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature starting on Monday is likely to be stormy as the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) plans to raise the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, codeine cough syrup nexus and women safety issues. UP Budget session begins on February 9. (For Representation)

The party held a meeting of its lawmakers at its state headquarters here on Sunday to strategize for the session. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party’s MLAs will also corner the government on issues like rising inflation, corruption, unemployment and others.

Speaking to the media after meeting the SP MLAs, Yadav alleged: Law and order situation in the state has collapsed. Many people associated with the ruling party are involved in the codeine syrup case. Criminals are being helped in escaping from jails.”

“The public has no hope from the BJP government. In so many years, the ruling party has disappointed the public. It doesn’t care about farmers or the youth. Everything is so expensive that poor families will not be able to marry off their daughters. If this situation continues, people will have to wear brass instead of gold,” the SP chief claimed.

On the issue of the trade deal with the US, he clamied: “It is not a deal, but a concession. This trade deal will create a crisis for agriculture. How will our farmers and MSMEs compete with the US? Farmers and small industries will be ruined.”

“The BJP government has handed over the entire market to foreigners. They have opened the way for animal feed imports and edible oil will also be imported,” Yadav alleged.