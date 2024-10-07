UP bypolls: Tej Pratap to be SP candidate from Karhal seat, says Ram Gopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday announced that party’s former Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Singh Yadav will be the SP candidate for bypolls to Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri. SP national general secretary Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and Tej Pratap Singh Yadav at a public meeting in Mainpuri on Oct 7. (HT photo)

“Tej Pratap Yadav will be SP candidate from Karhal assembly seat and thus party workers should ensure that neither the polling percentage remains low nor the victory margin is less. Party workers should keep aside internal conflicts to ensure Tej Pratap’s victory by a record margin from the SP bastion,” the senior SP leader said at a public meeting in Mainpuri.

Bypolls to 10 assembly seats, including Karhal, in Uttar Pradesh will be held in days to come.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav was elected MLA from the seat in the 2022 UP assembly polls. It fell vacant after he resigned following his victory from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general election.

“The BJP lack any niti (policy), niyat (intention) or neta (leader) and thus people should vote for leaders who practise what they preach. Thus, the SP candidate deserves to get votes,” Ram Gopal Yadav said during his speech.

“The BJP is going to lose both in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir state elections. It will also lose UP assembly bypolls. All these BJP leaders and those carrying out unlawful activities on their direction will land in jail once the ‘Vyavastha’ (power) changes,” he said.

“The Supreme Court has clearly stated that demolishing houses without any basis is unlawful and must stop. The SC had said that the BJP government is working like goondas (goons). Now the BJP leaders are silent but would have lodged cases against us if we had said so,” the senior SP leader claimed.

“The ruling party is not undertaking caste-based census and it is anti-poor, anti-masses, while the policy of the SP is pro- poor and for the welfare of the masses. None of the BJP leaders can match SP leaders, be it Mulayam Singh Yadav or our president Akhilesh Yadav,” he added.

“We have an important task to win bypolls which will set the momentum for change in 2027 state (UP) assembly election,” Prof Yadav said.