UP CM’s flood control review: Prepare in advance in 24 sensitive dists, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, safety of people and property is the top priority of the state government in case of floods. With the onset of monsoon all the districts must remain on high alert. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The chief minister reviewed the ongoing flood management preparations and safety measures in a meeting with senior officers on Monday. He told the officers that effective coordination and swift action are essential for flood relief and rescue operations.

In the 24 districts which are highly flood-prone, officers should ensure that all preparations are made in advance, he said. These 24 districts are Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Siddharthnagar, Ghazipur, Gonda, Ballia, Deoria, Sitapur, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Mau, Farrukhabad, Shravasti, Budaun, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pilibhit, and Barabanki. Additionally, Saharanpur, Shamli, Aligarh, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rampur, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Hardoi, Varanasi, Unnao, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, and Kasganj.

The CM instructed the Jal Shakti minister and two ministers of state (MoS) to visit the highly sensitive and sensitive areas and inspect projects related to flood control. Sufficient reserve stock should be collected for flood emergencies in highly sensitive and sensitive areas. Adequate lighting and necessary equipment should also be arranged at the sites.

According to the forecast of the meteorological department, there will be sufficient rainfall this year. The Jal Shakti department should maintain vigilance in the districts bordering Nepal and Uttarakhand. Flood bulletins and weather forecasts should be issued regularly for the convenience of the general public and for better management of relief and rescue operations, he said.

Channeling of rivers is proving useful in safeguarding residential areas and agriculture along riverbanks. It is imperative to ensure timely completion of ongoing drainage and channelization projects in Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Barabanki, Sitapur, and Shravasti. Proper utilization of the extracted silt is essential for maximising the benefits of these projects, he said.

Flood relief control rooms at both state and district levels should operate in active mode round the clock. Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Headquarters has set up 113 wireless centres in flood-affected districts, which must remain operational continuously throughout the monsoon season, he said.

To check outbreak of diseases, the medical and health department should prepare health kits and distribute them to districts. These kits should include essential items such as chlorine tablets, ORS (oral rehydration salts), and an adequate supply of fever medications, he said.

The CM said, farmers whose crops are damaged due to excessive rains should be compensated promptly. Additionally, it’s crucial to keep farmers informed about favorable farming conditions through regular updates on weather forecasts, he said.