U.P. CM to distribute over 600 appointment letters

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday distribute appointment letters to 647 candidates, who have been selected on various posts in the forest department, in a function at Lok Bhavan here. Also, 41 newly-selected junior engineers of UP Pollution Control Board will get their appointment letters. CM Yogi Adityanath will give away the appointment letters at Lok Bhavan. (HT file)

“The CM has announced plans to connect more than 200,000 additional youths with government jobs over the next two years with preparations already underway,” said a press statement issued by the state government on Monday.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s recruitment, 94 youths have been appointed as assistant forest conservators, 217 as regional forest officers and 15 as assistant statistical officers.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has appointed 37 youths as cartographers and 534 as forest guards/wildlife guards.

“These new guards, who will play a crucial role in mitigating wildlife-human conflicts, should be a source of pride for our state. Additionally, 217 youths have been appointed as regional forest officers,” said the press statement.