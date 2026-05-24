UP deputy CM for better patient care, heatwave preparedness

Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister, inspected the Moradabad district hospital on Sunday to review healthcare services there. He instructed hospital authorities to further improve treatment facilities and ensure better maintenance of the hospital premises. Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh’s deputy CM, inspecting the Moradabad district hospital on May 24. (Sourced)

During the visit, he interacted with patients to get feedback about treatment arrangements and hospital amenities. Stressing the need for efficient healthcare delivery, Pathak directed officials to make all necessary facilities available to patients without delay.

The deputy CM also took note of scrap ambulances parked inside the hospital campus and ordered their immediate removal. He emphasised that the hospital environment should remain clean and properly managed.

In view of the prevailing heat wave conditions, Pathak directed the district administration and police officials to launch awareness campaigns educating people about precautions against extreme heat and heatstroke. He said rising temperatures significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses and that public awareness is essential to prevent casualties.

He also instructed officials to ensure the availability of clean drinking water, coolers, and other essential arrangements within the hospital premises to provide relief to patients and visitors.

Earlier in the day, Pathak attended the closing session of the district training camp organised under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Maha Abhiyan-2026. He also visited an exhibition organised at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, he said development activities had accelerated after the formation of the BJP government at both the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. Pathak said government welfare schemes were reaching people effectively and benefiting the public at large.