‘U.P. excise revenue hits 22,563 Cr by Sept, boosted through enforcement efforts’

The Uttar Pradesh excise and liquor prohibition department reported a total revenue collection of ₹22,563.15 crore up to September in the current financial year 2024-25, marking an increase of ₹2,336.60 crore compared to the same period last year. By October 2024, additional revenue receipts of ₹270.66 crore had been recorded. Minister Nitin Agarwal (HT)

Minister of state (independent charge) for excise and liquor prohibition, Uttar Pradesh, Nitin Agarwal, said that revenue receipts of ₹3,246.15 crore were ensured in the month of September 2024, while the target for revenue receipts for September was ₹4,100.00 crore. “Many districts were affected by floods in the month of September. Due to this, the lifting and consumption of liquor in those districts were affected, leading to a decrease in revenue. The revenue target will be achieved in the coming months,” said Agarwal.

The excise minister informed that various efforts are also being made by the department to increase revenue. “Special emphasis is being laid on enforcement work in the state. In the month of September, a total of 78,462 raids were conducted by the excise team across the state, during which 9,119 cases were registered, and 2,67,894 litres of illegal liquor were seized. Sixteen vehicles involved in smuggling were seized, 2,004 persons were arrested, and 334 of them were sent to jail,” added Agarwal.

The minister also stated that the department is cooperating with the police and administration in enforcement actions. Licensed premises are being checked regularly, and strict action is being taken against those involved in illegal activities. “Revenue receipts are being reviewed through virtual meetings with officials every week. As a result, the sale of illicit liquor and liquor produced from illicit alcohol extraction has been curbed, and the sale of legal liquor has positively impacted revenue,” Agarwal further said.