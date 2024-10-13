U.P. govt distributes 164 cr compensation to farmers for crop damage

Uttar Pradesh government has provided ₹163.151 crore in compensation for crops damaged by floods across Uttar Pradesh this Monsoon season. (Pic for representation)

So far, 3,12,866 farmers from 34 flood-affected districts have received financial assistance, said a government spokesperson.

Lakhimpur Kheri has received the highest compensation, with over ₹70 crore distributed to more than 1.10 lakh farmers, the spokesperson said.

According to relief commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami, a survey of damaged crops was conducted in the flood-hit regions on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure timely payment to affected farmers. The floods, caused by water released from Nepal and hilly areas, impacted 1,10,989.26 hectares of crops in 34 districts.

He said, “The government compensates farmers for crop losses exceeding 33 percent due to unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and floods. In total, crops of 3,71,370 farmers were affected, and compensation has been provided to 3,12,866 farmers so far. The flood’s impact was most severe in Lakhimpur Kheri, where the crops of 1,10,990 farmers were damaged, and ₹70.88 crore has been paid to 1,10,105 farmers. In Lalitpur, ₹21.9 crore has been distributed to 54,462 farmers whose crops were affected, out of a total of 81,839 farmers impacted. Similarly, in Siddharthnagar, ₹15.41 crore has been allocated to 29,261 farmers, out of 30,144 affected by the flood.”

Under the directive of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, compensation for crop damage has been promptly provided to flood-affected farmers. The assistance covers districts such as Ambedkarnagar, Auraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Barabanki, Basti, Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Mau, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti, Sitapur, and Varanasi.

So far, 98% of the affected farmers in these districts have received compensation for their losses, and efforts are going on to complete the distribution to the remaining two percent.