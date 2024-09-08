UP govt preparing Nazul land database

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing a database of Nazul land in various districts of the state in an effort to protect such property from land grabbers. The development comes after the state assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilization for Public Purposes) Bill, 2024 (For representation only)

The development comes after the state assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilization for Public Purposes) Bill, 2024 on July 31 but the state legislative council on August 1 referred the bill to a select committee.

With the state government swinging into action, district administration officers were directed to collect details of nazul land in the respective districts and send the data to the state government.

In various districts, the Nazul register was found missing and Nazul land records were not maintained.

“Officers have been directed to collect the details of Nazul land,” said a state government officer.

“Though the bill was not passed by the Council, the message has gone far and wide that the state government is the owner of Nazul land and those who have grabbed it will be evicted. The land cannot be made freehold in the name of any private individual or private entity, but it will be used in the public interest for development of facilities in cities,” he said.

According to an estimate, the state has approximately 72,000 to 75,000 acres of Nazul land. The practice of obtaining these government lands, valued at around ₹2 lakh crore, for just 10% of the circle rate has been in vogue.

These land parcels are predominantly located in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Gonda, and Barabanki. Prayagraj is the primary hub for acquiring Nazul land as freehold.

The bill created a political stir after the state government tabled it in the assembly during the Monsoon session. Along with the some BJP MLAs, NDA allies like the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nishad party, as well as the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress, opposed the bill.

The state government made it clear that the poor and vulnerable residents settled on Nazul land will not be evicted. Instead, the Nazul land will be allocated for public purposes such as parking space, parks, government institutions, educational facilities under schemes like PM Awas Yojana, or other community uses.