UP govt regularises 3346 DIET posts across 70 districts

LUCKNOW The state government has approved the regularisation of 3,346 posts in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) across all 70 districts of the state, converting them from temporary to permanent positions with retrospective effect from August 2, 2016. The regularised posts include 70 principals, 70 vice-principals, 420 senior lecturers and 1,190 lecturers. Other posts include statisticians, office superintendents, librarians, accountants, office assistants, technical assistants, clerks, laboratory assistants and Class IV employees. (Pic for representation)

The decision was conveyed through a government order issued by the basic education department on on Tuesday. The order, signed by additional chief secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, stated that the governor had approved the regularisation of various posts under the Directorate of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Lucknow.

DIETs serve as the state’s primary teacher-training institutions and function under SCERT.

According to the order, employees occupying the posts will continue to receive dearness allowance and other admissible benefits in accordance with government rules. The expenditure will be met from the relevant budget head of the basic education department.

The government clarified that earlier approvals granted through a series of orders issued in February 2026 for different phases of districts would now be treated as regularisation of the posts from August 2, 2016. Earlier approvals had extended the validity of the posts only up to February 28, 2027.

The regularised posts include 70 principals, 70 vice-principals, 420 senior lecturers and 1,190 lecturers. Other posts include statisticians, office superintendents, librarians, accountants, office assistants, technical assistants, clerks, laboratory assistants and Class IV employees.

The largest category among the regularised posts is that of lecturers, followed by clerical staff and Class IV employees.

The order stated that the regularisation has been carried out after fulfilment of the conditions laid down in a 1987 government office memorandum governing the creation and continuation of posts.