UP govt’s ‘wrong policies’ have ruined students’ future: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of ruining the education system in the state. “The BJP government’s wrong policies have ruined the future of students. Education has never been tampered with like it is happening under the current regime,” he alleged in a statement. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Now, when the chief minister has ordered for a thorough investigation report in universities and colleges on the lines of SIR, the vice chancellors of all universities and financial irregularities and examination scams of the universities should also be investigated,” the SP chief demanded.

“This should also be probed in universities as to how not found suitable (NFS) is being used as a weapon against PDA. Along with this, irregularities in the recognition and admission process of universities should also be investigated,” Yadav demanded.

“The education system will improve only when the BJP government is ousted. Only then will the future of the youth be better. Education, jobs and employment are not on the agenda of the government. It is misleading the youth and students by making false promises,” he claimed.