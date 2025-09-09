Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP govt’s ‘wrong policies’ have ruined students’ future: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 10:06 pm IST

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of damaging Uttar Pradesh's education system, demanding investigations into university irregularities and scams.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of ruining the education system in the state. “The BJP government’s wrong policies have ruined the future of students. Education has never been tampered with like it is happening under the current regime,” he alleged in a statement.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Now, when the chief minister has ordered for a thorough investigation report in universities and colleges on the lines of SIR, the vice chancellors of all universities and financial irregularities and examination scams of the universities should also be investigated,” the SP chief demanded.

“This should also be probed in universities as to how not found suitable (NFS) is being used as a weapon against PDA. Along with this, irregularities in the recognition and admission process of universities should also be investigated,” Yadav demanded.

“The education system will improve only when the BJP government is ousted. Only then will the future of the youth be better. Education, jobs and employment are not on the agenda of the government. It is misleading the youth and students by making false promises,” he claimed.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt’s ‘wrong policies’ have ruined students’ future: Akhilesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On