U.P. govt to provide 30K employment opportunities in next 10 days

The state government is all set to intensify its efforts to provide employment opportunities by accelerating holding of job fairs across Uttar Pradesh. The job fairs are to take place in Mainpuri on Aug 27, Aligarh on Aug 28, Mirzapur on Sept 1 and Moradabad on Sept 2. (For Representation)

Following the successful organisation of three such fairs in August so far, the government plans to hold employment fairs in four districts over the next 10 days, aiming to create around 30,000 job opportunities, a government spokesperson said.

These employment fairs are scheduled to take place in Mainpuri on August 27, Aligarh on August 28, Mirzapur on September 1 and Moradabad on September 2. In each district, 1,000 appointment letters will be distributed to successful candidates. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to attend these events as the chief guest, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, the state government organised employment fairs in Ambedkar Nagar on August 17, Ayodhya on August 18 and Muzaffarnagar on August 22, during which more than 17,000 appointment letters were distributed, the spokesperson added.

Kapil Dev Aggarwal, the UP minister of state (independent charge) for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, laid emphasis on the ongoing efforts to connect skilled youth with employment through the Rozgar Mela initiative.

He said under the guidance of CM Yogi, large-scale employment fairs are being organised in various districts to provide job opportunities to trained individuals. The state government is actively working to ensure that those who receive training under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission are successfully linked with employment.

As part of this initiative, upcoming Rozgar Melas are scheduled in Mainpuri, Aligarh, Mirzapur and Moradabad. Additionally, 4,000 appointment letters, including 1,000 in each district, will be given to successful candidates.

Around 50 reputed companies from across the country will participate in each district’s fair where they will conduct interviews and offer jobs. The state government has distributed over 17,000 appointment letters through a series of job fairs organised this month so far.

In Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar alone, more than 12,000 appointment letters were handed out with an additional 5,000 distributed in Muzaffarnagar. These employment fairs, conducted within just six days, saw participation from various companies offering jobs to the youth in sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, telecom, healthcare, construction, and IT.

The Yogi government is expanding employment opportunities for the youth not only in government positions but also in private companies.The government is running various programmes aimed at enhancing the skills of the youth. The plan for 2024 includes employing a large number of young people in private companies through these job fairs.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the government’s efforts over the past seven-and-a-half years, more than 6.5 lakh youths have secured government jobs and an additional 3.75 lakh have been connected to jobs through contracts. In the private sector and MSMEs, the government has facilitated employment for nearly two crore individuals.