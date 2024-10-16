UP govt utilizes 80% of PM Poshan Yojana funds

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made progress in implementing the PM Poshan Yojana, which provides mid-day meals to students in government schools across the state. In the financial year 2024-25, approximately 80% of the allocated funds have already been utilized, as per a government spokesperson . The ‘Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana,’ approved by the Central government, aims to provide hot cooked meals in government and government-aided schools. (Pic for representation)

Out of the total available amount of ₹686 crore, which includes contributions from both the central and state governments, more than ₹540 crore was spent as of October 12. This expenditure represents 78.82% of the total funds.

The government had allocated over ₹667 crore to all districts to support various programme requirements, the spokesman said.

The scheme is set for an initial period of five years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26, according to a press release.

At a recent review meeting led by the chief secretary, it was also decided to enhance the programme by offering additional supplementary nutrition to all students enrolled in schools covered under the scheme, the release said.

For the financial year 2024-25, the Payment Approval Board (PAB) has sanctioned ₹2,198.27 crore under the PM Poshan Yojana. The funds cover key expenses, including food and conversion costs, cook honorariums, transportation and monitoring, management and evaluation (MME).

Of the sanctioned amount, ₹280.83 crore is carried over from the previous financial year, with an additional ₹405.14 crore released by the Government of India. This brings the total funds available to the state government for the scheme to ₹686.97 crore.

As of October 12, the state government has allocated ₹667.77 crore across all districts, with ₹540.66 crore already utilized to provide hot-cooked meals to students. To ensure the scheme’s smooth continuation, the state has also requested the release of the second installment, the release said.