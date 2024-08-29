UP has 16 investment proposals for cargo terminals in 14 districts

LUCKNOW The UP government has received 16 investment proposals for cargo terminals near railway tracks in 14 districts under the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy, 2022, while investor interest in other transport sectors like inland waterways and trucker parks remains lacking. In the first phase, the policy seeks development of 25 cargo terminals. The transport department, which is the nodal body for these sectors, has invited fresh proposals to get investors for inland waterways and truckers parks as well. (Pic for representation)

A cargo terminal is a facility specifically designed for the loading, unloading, storage, and distribution of goods being transported, typically via rail, road, or air. These terminals serve as critical nodes in the supply chain, where cargo is transferred between different modes of transportation or between vehicles within the same mode.

“We have already received 16 proposals for investment in setting up cargo terminals in 14 districts,” transport department’s nodal officer Sanjay Nath Jha said, adding: “One company alone has proposed to invest in 15 such projects in 13 districts while another will set up a cargo terminal in Moradabad.

Avani Paridhi Mining and Minerals Ltd, a private company, has proposed to set up one cargo terminal each in Sultanpur, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Meerut, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar and two each in Lucknow and Agra.

Another company has proposed to set up a cargo terminal in Moradabbad under the Centre’s Gati Shakti Scheme.

Besides giving several other incentives including making land available for the projects on PPP basis for a period of 30 years on Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) mode, the state government will also bear the cost of development of loop-line.

However, no investment proposals have been received for development of inland waterway facilities like berthing terminals and operating inland vessels. Same is the case with the truckers’ park that the state government wants to develop.

The truckers’ park project under the policy means any truck lay bays and parking cum residing space developed on at least 10 acres of land in the state within a distance up to 2km on either side of any national highway/expressway/state highway or any other prominent freight routes.

Another transport official said, “One of the reasons why investors are not showing interest in the inland waterways and truckers’ parks is lack of adequate amount of capital subsidies.” The state government, he said, should think of offering some more incentives for these sectors.

The UP government’s logistics policy envisions to develop an integrated logistics ecosystem in the state and connect different modes of transport to reduce logistics cost and time, thereby enhancing competitiveness, operational efficiency of business and providing business-friendly trade and investment landscape in the state.