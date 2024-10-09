U.P. in pact with Maruti Suzuki to set up 12 driving schools

The Uttar Pradesh transport department on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Wednesday. The step is aimed towards enhancing road safety and promoting skilled driving. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The MoU aims to establish 10 Driving Training and Testing Institutes (DTTIs) and 2 Advanced Driving Training and Testing Institutes (ADTTs) at 12 locations across the state. The project, funded through Maruti Suzuki’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), will automate driving licence testing processes free of cost.

Minister of state for transport (independent charge), Dayashankar Singh, hailed the MoU as a “milestone in road safety.”

The 10 DTTIs will be established in Moradabad, Meerut, Basti, Mirzapur, Bareilly, Jhansi, Aligarh, Devipatan-Gonda, Azamgarh, and Muzaffarnagar, while two ADTTs will be set up in Azamgarh and Pratapgarh. These centres will offer eight types of driving tests to ensure that only qualified candidates are granted licences.

L Venkateshwar Lu, additional chief secretary (transport), said the availability of skilled drivers would lead to a significant reduction in road accidents. Rahul Bharti, executive director of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, expressed gratitude for being entrusted with this critical project.