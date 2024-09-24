UP international trade show opens today in Greater Noida

LUCKNOW: The mega five-day UP International Trade Show 2024 (UPITS-2024) will open on Wednesday in Greater Noida, where the state government will showcase its policies and achievements to attract domestic and global investors. For representation only. (Sourced)

The Yogi Adityanath government will highlight its 25 sectoral policies, 27 sectoral achievements, and 13 key government schemes from both the central and state governments. With over 2,500 exhibitors and an expected attendance of more than one lakh B2B visitors and over three lakh B2C visitors, UPITS-2024 promises to be a major platform for business leaders from India and abroad.

The state government is also placing a strong emphasis on sectors such as One District One Product (ODOP), power, and renewable energy, which will be focal points of the event.

In addition to this, special attention will be given to promoting agriculture and allied industries, aviation sector, defence manufacturing, e-commerce, electronics, education, film and entertainment, as well as fisheries, livestock, and dairy services.

The event will also highlight the state’s GI-tagged products, with dedicated B2C meetings planned to facilitate business connections.

Other sectors receiving considerable focus include the glass industry, marble industry, handlooms, handicrafts, textiles, and health and wellness, encompassing AYUSH, pharmaceuticals, naturopathy, yoga, and Unani.

Furthermore, UPITS-2024 will cover a wide range of industries such as highways, industrial parks, horticulture, food processing, infrastructure engineering, manufacturing, IT, and the Smart City Mission.

The leather industry, retail, sports, software technology, sugarcane development, tourism and hospitality, toy association clusters, and the UP Police Association will also be represented.

The state government will also promote 13 major schemes, including credit guarantee schemes for micro and small enterprises. Through these initiatives, visitors will be informed about the activities taking place in the state and the process of benefiting from them.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the leading destination in the country for the MSME industry today, due to the Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion Policy 2022 (MSME Policy 2022), according to the state government.

Similarly, 25 sectoral policies have been implemented to promote various sectors in the state. Awareness of these policies, the journey of reforms and development in the state through them, and the process of taking advantage of these policies will be widely publicised at the trade show.