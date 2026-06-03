To strengthen maternal healthcare, the Uttar Pradesh government has increased the minimum number of antenatal check-ups (ANCs) for pregnant women from four to six, aiming to ensure closer monitoring and timely management of pregnancy-related complications. UP mandates six antenatal check-ups for pregnant women

Under the revised guidelines issued by the Directorate of Family Welfare, all pregnant women will now be required to undergo at least six antenatal examinations during the course of their pregnancy. The move is intended to improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes through regular screening and follow-up.

Director general, Family Welfare, Dr HD Agrawal stated that the enhanced schedule would facilitate comprehensive monitoring at every stage of pregnancy and help healthcare providers identify risks at an early stage.

Dr Anju Agrawal, head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Queen Mary’s Hospital, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) said the additional check-ups would enable timely detection and effective management of complications such as anaemia, gestational diabetes, hypertension and foetal growth abnormalities.

“The revised protocol will strengthen preventive care during pregnancy and ensure that women receive appropriate medical attention before complications become severe,” she said.

Dr Malvika Mishra, gynaecologist from Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) said the expanded ANC schedule would also make follow-up visits by frontline health workers more effective. Pregnant women will receive timely counselling on nutrition, iron-folic acid supplementation, immunisation, birth preparedness and newborn care.

According to the new guidelines, the six antenatal check-ups will be conducted as First ANC: Within 12 weeks of pregnancy and immediately after registration, Second ANC: Between 16 and 20 weeks, Third ANC: Between 24 and 28 weeks, Fourth ANC: Between 28 and 32 weeks, Fifth ANC: Between 32 and 36 weeks, Sixth ANC: Between 36 and 40 weeks.