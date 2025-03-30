Menu Explore
U.P: Mercury to rise by 4-6°C in next 5 days

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 30, 2025 09:34 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh is set for warmer days as temperatures rise by 4-6°C from April. Prayagraj recorded 37.7°C, with Lucknow reaching 37°C Monday.

Warmer days and nights are on the horizon as temperatures are set to rise across Uttar Pradesh from April onward. The Lucknow meteorological department has predicted a gradual increase of 4 to 6°C in maximum and minimum temperatures over the next five days.

A woman covering her face due to the scorching sun (Sourced)
A woman covering her face due to the scorching sun (Sourced)

Prayagraj recorded the highest temperature in the state at 37.7°C, followed by Banda at 37.2°C. In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 35°C and 15.2°C, respectively. The forecast for the state capital indicates a clear sky, with temperatures expected to reach 37°C during the day and 16°C at night on Monday. The weather across the state is likely to remain dry.

Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office, stated that the rising temperatures should not cause alarm, as the region witnessed a sharp drop of up to 8°C on Saturday. He added that such fluctuations are normal as temperatures increase with seasonal changes.

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P: Mercury to rise by 4-6°C in next 5 days
