U.P: Mercury to rise by 4-6°C in next 5 days

Warmer days and nights are on the horizon as temperatures are set to rise across Uttar Pradesh from April onward. The Lucknow meteorological department has predicted a gradual increase of 4 to 6°C in maximum and minimum temperatures over the next five days. A woman covering her face due to the scorching sun (Sourced)

Prayagraj recorded the highest temperature in the state at 37.7°C, followed by Banda at 37.2°C. In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 35°C and 15.2°C, respectively. The forecast for the state capital indicates a clear sky, with temperatures expected to reach 37°C during the day and 16°C at night on Monday. The weather across the state is likely to remain dry.

Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office, stated that the rising temperatures should not cause alarm, as the region witnessed a sharp drop of up to 8°C on Saturday. He added that such fluctuations are normal as temperatures increase with seasonal changes.