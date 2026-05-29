UP: Missing Kheri woman found dead in Lucknow hotel

A 22-year-old woman hailing from Lakhimpur Kheri, who had been missing for the past three days, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room near Charbagh in Lucknow early on Thursday, police said. The woman went missing from her home in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on May 25. (For Representation)

Police suspect the woman may have died by suicide following a failed love affair. Teams from Kheri police have been formed to trace and question her alleged boyfriend. The woman (now deceased) was a second-year MA Sanskrit student.

Khyati Garg, Kheri SP, said multiple teams have been formed to locate the woman’s alleged boyfriend. Call detail records and digital evidence recovered from the mobile phone found on her are also being analysed.

Lucknow police said the woman’s body was found hanging inside a hotel room under the Naka Hindola police station. Hotel staff grew suspicious after the woman did not step out of the room for a prolonged period.

Repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, following which employees alerted the police. A police team broke open the door and found the woman’s body hanging inside the room. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police said the woman had been reported missing from Lakhimpur Kheri on May 25 and her family had lodged an FIR alleging her abduction with Sadar Kotwali police station. Abhinav Verma, inspector at Naka Hindola police station, Lucknow, said statements from family members, hotel staff and other persons connected with the case are being recorded.

According to her brother, the family was having dinner on May 25 when her sister went downstairs to bring water but did not return. When family members failed to trace her, they lodged the case the same night. CCTV footage later showed the woman leaving the house alone, police said.

On Thursday midnight, the woman’s family received a call from Naka police station in Lucknow informing them that her body had been found in a hotel room.

Police said the family had informed investigators that the woman left home without carrying money or even a mobile phone. However, during the recovery of the body, police found a mobile handset, some cash and three to four pairs of new clothes inside her bag. Meanwhile, the woman’s relatives reached Lucknow and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.