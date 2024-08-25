U.P.: One detained for ‘torturing’ delivery boy, case lodged

LUCKNOW: In an alleged case of religious persecution, a delivery boy was reportedly beaten, tortured and subjected to inhuman treatment at a house in Gomti Nagar in early hours on Friday, police said. Aslam also provided details about the house in his complaint to the police. (Sourced)

The victim, Mohammad Aslam, claimed in his complaint that he had gone to deliver an order to a house where four individuals were present.

“They beat me up and kept me locked in a room at 1.30 am. All four people hit me on the head. They attacked me with a helmet, snatched my mobile phone—which they later returned—and threatened to shoot me,” he alleged in the FIR.

DCP, east zone, Shashank Singh, confirmed that a case had been registered under the appropriate sections of the BNS. While one of the suspects had been detained, efforts were underway to apprehend the three others, he added.

Aslam also alleged that the assailants asked his name and based on his religious identity, further tortured him. They threw a glass of liquor at him and abused him, he alleged.

He described how the four individuals allegedly instructed him to sit, stand, or sit in a corner to humiliate him. They also allegedly threatened to pour hot water on him.

“They made me write a fake application and threatened me if I said anything, they had my address and could harm me at any time,” he further alleged.

He claimed that he had gone to deliver '20 rotis' when one of the suspects, Abhishek, allegedly asked him to deliver the order to a room on the first floor.

According to Aslam, he informed Abhishek that deliveries at such a late hour were only made at the gate. “Abhishek, along with three other youths, then began to misbehave with me,” he alleged.