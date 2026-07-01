UP targets 22 GW renewable energy capacity as experts discuss clean energy roadmap

letters@htlive.com CARD executive director Arindam Singha Roy said renewable energy was key to sustainable rural development, improving farmers’ incomes and building climate resilience (For representation only)

: Uttar Pradesh’s target of achieving 22 GW of renewable energy capacity took centre stage at the Uttar Pradesh Renewable Energy Conference & Expo 2026, where government officials, industry leaders, policymakers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), NGOs and renewable energy experts discussed strategies to accelerate the state’s clean energy transition.

Organised by the centre for agriculture and rural development (CARD), the conference highlighted the role of renewable energy in strengthening rural livelihoods, improving energy security and supporting India’s climate commitments.

The inaugural session was attended by UPNEDA director Ravinder Singh, secretary Pankaj Singh, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) chairman Mukesh Bahadur Singh, 3EA Global CEO Dr Vibhor Mishra and KLK CEO Akshit Jain. CARD executive director Arindam Singha Roy said renewable energy was key to sustainable rural development, improving farmers’ incomes and building climate resilience.

Addressing the gathering, Mukesh Bahadur Singh said Uttar Pradesh was witnessing a “historic solar boom” and emerging as a national leader in renewable energy adoption and domestic solar manufacturing. He said the state’s target of 22,000 MW (22 GW) of renewable energy capacity, along with progressive state policies and support from the Centre, had created significant opportunities for investors, industries and technology providers.

The conference also featured discussions on major renewable energy programmes, including the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-KUSUM Scheme, Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Programme, National Bioenergy Programme, Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects Scheme, and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for high-efficiency solar PV manufacturing.