U.P. targets 50% cut in road deaths by 2030: Transport commissioner

Uttar Pradesh aims to reduce road accident fatalities by 50% under its "Vision 2030" roadmap, with regional inspectors (RIs) playing a crucial role, transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said on Sunday at the National Regional Inspectors' Conference. (Sourced)

Singh called for sustained effort from all levels of the transport department, describing the target as more than just an administrative commitment. He stated that the state was implementing the 5E strategy, Education, Enforcement, Engineering, Emergency, and Environment, in line with national road safety objectives.

Singh highlighted the growing role of digital tools and platforms such as Sarthi, Vahan, e-Challan, iRAD (integrated road accident database), e-DAR (electronic detailed accident report), and VLTD (vehicle location tracking device). He added that AI-based chatbots and faceless services were transforming the sector. “RIs are the bridge between advanced technology and on-ground enforcement,” he said.

RIs handle key responsibilities, driving tests, fitness certification, ATS operations, and enforcement, while also feeding into policy and procedural upgrades. Over 250 automated driving testing centres (ADTCs), 75 driving training centres (DTCs), over 10 institutes of driving and traffic research (IDTRs), and 16 driving training and testing institutes (DTTIs) are under development across the state, with each district to have three ATS units.

Singh urged RIs to evolve into data-driven, AI-capable professionals. “Any misuse of authority or bias can damage the credibility of the entire system,” he warned.