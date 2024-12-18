Menu Explore
U.P. to boost edu with 3 new pvt, foreign univ campuses: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 19, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay announced on Wednesday that the passage of four key bills by the legislative assembly paving the way for the establishment of three private universities and foreign university campuses in the state would enhance the state’s reputation on both national and international platforms.

The Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019, has been amended (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The bill, passed on Tuesday, paved the way for the establishment of three private universities—Vidya Vishwavidyalaya in Meerut, Vivek Vishwavidyalaya in Bijnor, and Chandigarh Vishwavidyalaya in Unnao—as well as foreign university campuses in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019, has been amended to make higher education more accessible and advanced. The new reforms allow institutions, companies, and trusts with a proven track record from other states to open private universities in Uttar Pradesh, a privilege previously granted only to in-state entities, the minister explained.

Foreign universities recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) will also be eligible to establish campuses in the state, offering students access to world-class education, he said.

Follow Us On