U.P. to set up 5 seed parks, save 3,000 crore annually

In a move aimed at empowering farmers and improving agricultural output, the Yogi government has unveiled a strategic plan to produce high-quality seeds locally in Uttar Pradesh, a government spokesman said here on Sunday. (For representation)

“As part of this plan, five seed parks will be established across the state, strategically located in the western, Terai, central, Bundelkhand, and eastern zones, catering to the unique agro-climatic conditions of each region,” he said.

The parks, to be built under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, will cover a minimum area of 200 hectares each. Six government-owned farms, equipped with basic facilities, have been earmarked for this purpose. These farms will be leased to interested parties, with two ranging between 200 and 300 hectares, and two larger farms exceeding 400 hectares.

The initiative is expected to reduce dependency on seeds from other states, improve crop yield, and ultimately enhance the quality of agricultural produce in the state.

The state government spends around ₹3,000 crore annually on procuring hybrid seeds, primarily from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. For example, 22% of wheat, 51% of paddy, 74% of maize 95% of barley, 50% of pulses and 52% of oilseeds seeds are sourced from other states.

“The local production of quality seeds is expected to save the state about ₹3,000 crore annually, while attracting additional investments and generating local employment opportunities. From plant operations to logistics and transportation, the initiative will create jobs, improving the local economy,” the spokesman said.

According to the agriculture department, Uttar Pradesh boasts the largest area of cultivable land in India, covering 166 lakh hectares, with more than 80 percent of this land being irrigated. Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for around three crore families in the state. While Uttar Pradesh leads the nation in food grain and milk production and holds significant positions in fruit and flower cultivation, the state is still reliant on other regions for nearly half of its seed requirements.