U.P. to spend 800 crore to transform Bulandshahr

The state government plans to invest ₹800 crore in the transformation of Bulandshahr, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Bulandshahr, renowned for its metal-casting industry, is set for significant expansion under a comprehensive master plan, which will attract an additional ₹554 crore in investment and create 1,500 new jobs. To date, Bulandshahr has received investment proposals totalling ₹154 crore, the press release read.

The blueprint, prepared under the chief minister’s direction, envisions developing Bulandshahr to accommodate an estimated population of 400,000 by 2031, up from its current population of 222,519.

In a recent meeting, the CM noted that over the past 6-7 years, the city’s growing business activities, improved connectivity, and urban amenities have increased the number of permanent residents. Given this growth, the expansion of Bulandshahr is crucial.

He discussed plans for its development under Masterplan-2031, emphasising the need to enhance industries such as sugar mills, dairy, metal-casting, hand pumps, and electronic parts. He proposed creating a dedicated industrial area and prioritising transport and mobility improvements.

Additionally, he instructed the development of a logistics and warehousing hub and mandated the preparation of an action plan for a new public housing project, which has already commenced.

Under the masterplan, land on both sides of the Secunderabad-Meerut Road Bypass will be utilised up to 500 meters. Bulandshahr will be divided into eight distinct zones for development. Zone 1 will focus on revitalising the old city.

To preserve the Kali River, no construction will occur within 200 meters of the river, which runs through Zones 2 and 5. Zone 3 will be developed with central planning, featuring gardens and parks for public use. Zone 4, the city’s old industrial area, will be upgraded to meet current needs. Zones 6, 7, and 8 will be newly developed, including construction of a bypass, residential schemes, highway facilities, and a new industrial area.